One of my buddies once penned these words:
All you fearful,
all you faithful,
long forgotten,
and ungrateful;
count your questions,
count your reasons,
count your blessings,
and your freedoms.
It’s all a gift, you can’t forget, its all a gift...
You might have everything,
you might have nothing,
you might have a broken heart,
but it’s still running;
you count your fortunes,
you count your failures,
you count your glories,
and what’s still yours to give.
It’s all a gift, you can’t forget, its all a gift...
In life, there are many experiences and relationships that give us windows into the extremes of all things amazing to all things awful. And often, those circumstances and relationships become the lens by which we look at life. I want to encourage you — no matter where you have been and what you have been through, today is such a gift! I know sometimes it can be such a challenge to get up, get ready, and tackle the day... but today is not yesterday, and it’s not tomorrow either! It’s today! You have been created for great things today!
A friend of mine shared something with me recently that really hit me in regards to seeing today the way God created me to see it. He said that gratefulness changes things, and in that, as we are grateful, we are able to see things that we couldn't see when we were under the weight that life often can have on us. I believe that one thing that is a game changer when it comes to living grateful lives is found in the short book of the Bible called Philemon. In Philemon verse 6 it says, "I pray that you may be active in sharing your faith, so that you will have a full understanding of every good thing we have in Christ." I believe with all my heart that when we do share our faith, we will experience what Paul talks about in the little book of Philemon! We will have a greater understanding of every good thing that we have in Jesus when we share His good news with others! When we have a greater understanding of that, we will be much more moved to gratefulness in every aspect of our lives!
My prayer for you today is that as you read this, the Holy Spirit would open your eyes to see and bring to your heart someone to pray for that you might one day soon have the opportunity to have a gospel conversation with! I'm so grateful that we get to be part of God's story unfolding in other's lives and in our own lives! I'm believing for a great revealing of all the good things we have in Jesus as we take steps of faith in sharing His good news of hope, love, and life with others this week! God’s heart for you and me is that we live grateful lives and that that gratefulness flows out of all the good things we have in Christ!
P.S.- my buddy who wrote those words is a man named George Dennehy — take a moment and Google him — you'll be glad you did!