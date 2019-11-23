We have all been guilty of having done something that was very wrong. We have as a result felt the burden of regret and consequences. Even though we know that we have done wrong and deserve the rebuke, we don’t appreciate it when others jump down our throats about it.
So then why are we so quick to be hard on others when they fail, when we don’t like it when others treat us that way? The Bible gives some very good advice on how to interact with a person who has done wrong. Galatians 6:1 says, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently.”
Notice the attitude the Apostle Paul explains should be ours when another person’s wrong doing comes to light. He says, “you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently.” In the New Living Translation it is written in the following way, “you who are godly should gently and humbly help that person back onto the right path.”
Even though we may be absolutely right in reprimanding the other person, doing it in a harsh manner is not going to help. While we may be right, expressing it in a tough way is only going to bring the person who has done wrong even lower. The Bible admonishes us to always speak truth with the right attitude. Ephesians 4:15 says, “speaking the truth in love.” 2 Timothy 2:25 says, “Opponents must be gently instructed, in the hope that God will grant them repentance leading them to a knowledge of the truth.” Truth must always be enveloped by love, gentleness and humility. How do you come across when correcting someone else, as harsh or tough, or are you gentle, humble and loving? It makes a big difference!
Notice that Paul says that this is the way to restore or help others onto the right path. The desired outcome is to bring the person back to a good place. The word restore comes from the root word that means to “mend”. A fishing net with a hole in it is useless. As the fisherman is drawing it in, the fish all escape through the hole. The same is true with a person who has done wrong. The wrong makes a hole in their lives, making them ineffective. Others must step in to help restore or mend that hole.
As we come along side someone else who has committed some wrong and is experiencing the effects or brokenness because of that, envision yourself as “mending the hole”. This is to be done gently and humbly.
Our Lord Jesus put it this way, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Luke 6:31