There is a great interest in stories about the undead. My title comes from a fictional movie, “Night of the Living Dead,” a 1968 movie about reanimated human beings. The story was that they went on a killing rampage as they rose up from their graves. Zombies are big entertainment — but I have to admit, I’ve never actually watched a zombie movie all the way through.
Sometimes it seems fiction writers, movie makers, sensationalists are more excited about this idea of the dead returning to life than we in the church are. Perhaps we know the story too well.
We in the church are very familiar with the story of a man once dead who came alive. Women went to the tomb of Jesus on that first Easter morning knowing just one thing; Jesus was dead. Period. Locked away in the tomb. Wrapped in the burial clothes. But that, as we all know looking back 2,000 years, was not what they found. They found an empty tomb, angels, then Jesus himself standing there in living color! Resurrected!
Resurrection is key to our hope for eternity. Not the cross. The cross is certainly a much easier symbol to incorporate into the church and into our lives. But resurrection? Well, you can’t hang resurrection around your neck or on your wall. But what Easter proclaims is that resurrection is what seals the victory over death and hell. As much as we proclaim and cherish the old rugged cross, Christ’s death does not save us from the powers of death; the resurrection does. The apostle Paul teaches us that unless we have built our faith with Christ and his resurrection as the foundation, we have a faith without hope; a dead faith. “If Christ has not been raised, then our proclamation has been in vain and your faith has been in vain. ... (1 Cor. 15)
I chose my crazy title today because it describes more than just the interest of the secular world in life after death. In a way, the Easter vigil can be described by that title. When Jesus was put in the tomb on Good Friday he was dead, the tomb was sealed. During the night, the dead became the living, it was the real night of the living dead; Jesus was/is the living dead. And because of his resurrection, we can live in the hope that the darkness of death can result in new life. That is the hope we have when we gather at the gravesides of loved ones; dead but alive in Christ.
I mentioned the angels at the tomb on that Easter morning, hear again their words and believe, “Do not be afraid; I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for he has been raised, as he said.” Christ is alive! He is risen! He is risen indeed. Alleluia.