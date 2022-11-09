The Old Testament book of Joshua tells that when the Israelites crossed over the Jordan into the promised land, the Lord had them take 12 stones to make a small memorial. When the people wondered why, the Lord said, “When your children ask in times to come, ‘What do those stones mean to you?’ then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off in front of the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So these stones shall be to the Israelites a memorial forever.” (Joshua 4: 6-7)
Today we continue to make memorials so that the next generation remembers. The observance of Veterans Day is one such memorial. A day set aside so we will remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. We remember those who continue to serve to keep the peace. And we remember the generations of service men and women who have gone before us. If our children ask, “What does this day mean to you?” we can tell them it means that our freedoms came at a price and we are to be grateful for sacrifices made.
Some years back, Tom Brokaw wrote a well-received book called “The Greatest Generation.” In it he praised the men and women who fought in World War II, their perseverance and their work ethic when they came home. “This generation was summoned to the parade ground and told to train for war. They answered the call to help save the world from the two most powerful and ruthless military machines ever assembled. At a time in their lives when their days and nights should have been filled with innocent adventure, love and the lessons of the workaday world, they were fighting. New branches were formed to get women into uniform ... other women went to work in the laboratories and factories.”
Men and women called to serve God and country. I hope we can all take a few moments on Friday to remember sacrifices made and promises honored. We should say a prayer of thanks for the blessings we have living in the land of the free and the brave. And we should thank a veteran, not just on a day set aside for thanks, but every day that we have the privilege to vote, to worship freely, to travel without fear of interference.
I close with a perspective on war from Billy Graham: “Our world’s wars and other horrors don’t necessarily point us to God’s love. If we only look at the bad things in the world, we might conclude God doesn’t care about us. But what do these wars and other tragedies point to? They point us to another reality: the reality of human sin ... But this isn’t the whole picture! How do I know God loves us? I know it because Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s love by coming down from heaven to defeat sin.”
— Gordon Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.