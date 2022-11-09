Bible and cross

The Old Testament book of Joshua tells that when the Israelites crossed over the Jordan into the promised land, the Lord had them take 12 stones to make a small memorial. When the people wondered why, the Lord said, “When your children ask in times to come, ‘What do those stones mean to you?’ then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off in front of the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it crossed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So these stones shall be to the Israelites a memorial forever.” (Joshua 4: 6-7)

Today we continue to make memorials so that the next generation remembers. The observance of Veterans Day is one such memorial. A day set aside so we will remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. We remember those who continue to serve to keep the peace. And we remember the generations of service men and women who have gone before us. If our children ask, “What does this day mean to you?” we can tell them it means that our freedoms came at a price and we are to be grateful for sacrifices made.

— Gordon Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

