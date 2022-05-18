It was one of those dark and stormy afternoons. The kind of storm cloud that darkens the afternoon to liken the gloaming evening. The kind of stillness in the air that promises a violent unleashing of wind and water. These are the dark and stormy afternoons that I love. Sitting by the window, preferably wrapped in a blanket and a warm drink to the side. Relatively safe from nature’s spring cycle, it is lovely to witness, but uncomfortable to experience. And like many people, I am at work. But my place of employment has a three-acre courtyard in the center of the hospital units that house patients while they are admitted. The outer walls are windows, so everyone walking the corridor can enjoy the landscape.
I was talking to one of the nurse supervisors about how lovely the storm was that afternoon and that I wanted to sit on one of the windowsills and enjoy the scene. In our conversation, I mentioned that because it could be perceived as “slacking off,” as the chaplain, I might be the one that gets away with it, claiming that I am praying. His response was curious. He said “Yes. I do not think that we give too much attention to our spirituality when we are at work.” I asked him to explain that a little bit more and he went on to say that we are busy with our duties, we get distracted with the work that is before us and don’t focus on God or our religious tradition so much.
I offered him a different perspective. I suggested that it is that exact work that we are doing that is our spirituality. Then he asked me to explain a little bit more about that. I went on to say that our lived experience is how we live out our religious traditions. As we go about our day providing services to others, it is out of our religious and spiritual teachings that we act. When we do good, we are living our spirituality. When we are doing good, when we are doing our best, we are honoring our relationship to God. He said that he had never considered his work in such a light before.
I do take for granted that I am clergy. My religious tradition is lived out in my occupation. My spirituality informs how I go about my own days. I take for granted my acceptance of my life as a living sacrifice to the religious tradition I practice. I want my actions to reflect the loving Creator. My morning prayer is “Oh my Jesus, I offer myself in service to you today. Please cleanse, clear, transmute, and return to divine essence all that stops me from being who I am and what you have called me to do.”
We do not have to make our spirituality complicated. We do not need to be “church people.” Our actions reflect how we understand God’s instructions for living and interacting with others. When we do good, we reflect God.