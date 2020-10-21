There is no wondering about Paul’s level of commitment to God. This is what he says in Acts 20:22-24, “And now, compelled by the Spirit, I am going to Jerusalem, not knowing what will happen to me there. I only know that in every city the Holy Spirit warns me that prison and hardships are facing me. However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me — the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.”
Paul was all in! He knew that his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ had put it all on the line, giving up His place in heaven and taking on the form of a man, humbling Himself even further by willfully giving up His life on the cross to pay for our sins, so that we could be forgiven and be made right with God.
Because of the example of Jesus, Paul could not do any less than also put his life on the line to accomplish all that God had called him to do.
While we may not be required to actually put our life on the line, how willing are we to really be all in? There are many opportunities where we can and should be all in.
What about our marriages? Are we truly 100 percent all in?
How about in our parenting? Are we completely engaged in the lives of our children?
How about in the workplace? Are we working as unto the Lord? Are we engaged to the extent that we are giving it our best every day?
What about your relationship with God? Are you all in to the extent that in everything you do, say, and think, God is 100 percent honored?
In all this, we are not suggesting that anyone can be completely perfect, but what does matter is the direction we are going. Are we improving in these areas? Is there evidence of commitment and growth in these areas of our lives?
I, for one, am immensely challenged and inspired by the Apostle Paul who said, “I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me.”
Take some time to reflect on the various areas of your life. In which areas are you all in? In which areas do you need to make some improvements? Prayerfully consider what needs to change in order to bring you to that level of being ALL IN.