The Feast of Pentecost celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples shortly after Jesus’ resurrection, the coming of the Holy Spirit to us today and the promise of the coming of the Holy Spirit to us in the future. The first Pentecost was filled with wonders and miracles such as people from many countries hearing the message of the gospel in their own language. The Holy Spirit gave the disciples courage and strength to proclaim the Good News of Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection for our salvation.
We who are disciples today continue to trust that God’s Holy Spirit is at work in us still. Sometimes we experience wonders such as a believer who can preach or sing or heal in ways that lead us to thank and praise God. These are the more obvious ways that the Holy Spirit is at work. Author Sara Kirtlink suggests that we can experience little Pentecosts by asking, checking the result, and getting all the help we can. When we are facing a confusing or difficult choice, do we ask the Holy Spirit to help us choose wisely? Asking for help seems obvious, but our emotions and worries sometimes cloud our thoughts and prevent us from asking. Once we have asked for help, we do well to check out the results. Are there any signs that our choice has been guided by the Holy Spirit? Are we happy? Are we at peace? Are we listening to those we trust? Are we willing to be challenged by what our church teaches us? Even though we rarely have complete clarity, we can be encouraged by signs confirming our choices.
The Holy Spirit was given to all of us in our baptism. That gift needs to be unwrapped and used to be any help to us. The yearly feast of Pentecost is here to remind us that God’s Holy Spirit is available to us. God wants us to find wisdom, understanding, right judgement, courage, knowledge, fear of the Lord and piety through the third person of the Holy Trinity. After the resurrection and ascension, Jesus did not abandon us; he sent the Holy Spirit to help us. Let us ask regularly for the Holy Spirit to guide and direct our lives.