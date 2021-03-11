Many are familiar with the passage in Ephesians 6:10-19 that talks about “The Whole Armor of God.” Using the different parts of the armor of the Roman soldier, the Apostle Paul describes the armor of God that we are to put on to protect us from the evil schemes of our enemy, the devil.
The majority of the pieces are defensive, which help us to withstand his attacks. The sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God, is the offensive piece used to ward off the devil.
Another very important offensive piece that Paul does not illustrate with the armor is prayer. Verse 18 says, Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.
Prayer is an offensive strategy. Prayers are like hand grenades that we launch at the enemy to force him back. This is effective for us personally and for others. Jesus said in Luke 22:46, Get up and pray, so that you do not give in to temptation.
Prayer “grenades” also protect others from the attacks of Satan. When we know that someone else is going through difficulties, whatever that may be, we can launch prayer grenades to push back the enemy.
As I try to picture what this would look like, I envision the devil attacking an individual and all of the sudden prayer grenades begin to fall all around him. He must retreat. Do not forget the PRAYER GRENADES! Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.