Praying hands and Bible

When we think of change, do we imagine change for the better, or do we think of struggling to adjust to a new way of doing things? The beautiful words of the prophet Isaiah that many of us heard on Sunday (Is. 11:1-10) are an example of change for the better with dramatically improved relations between creatures that don’t normally get along (for example the wolf and the lamb).

The Gospel reading, Matthew 3:1-12, presents us with strong images of our need to reform our lives (for example: Repent, produce good fruit, and the axe lies at the root of the trees).

— The Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi is pastor of Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community.

