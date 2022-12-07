When we think of change, do we imagine change for the better, or do we think of struggling to adjust to a new way of doing things? The beautiful words of the prophet Isaiah that many of us heard on Sunday (Is. 11:1-10) are an example of change for the better with dramatically improved relations between creatures that don’t normally get along (for example the wolf and the lamb).
The Gospel reading, Matthew 3:1-12, presents us with strong images of our need to reform our lives (for example: Repent, produce good fruit, and the axe lies at the root of the trees).
It is often difficult for us to acknowledge our sins and turn away from those behaviors. It is much easier to rationalize that everyone sins, and to think that I’m not as bad as most others.
The season of Advent features John the Baptist crying out in the desert, “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” Making paths or roads straight is a lot of work, especially without the help of modern road-making equipment.
Changing our behavior is also a lot of work, if we are serious about it. Praying for the help we need to change is a good first step. If we are trying to avoid a sin of commission — something we do that we shouldn’t — then we are wise to stay away from the circumstances which may tempt us to do it again. If we are trying to overcome a sin of omission — something we should do but do not do — we will likely have to give up something that keeps us from the good deed (for example relaxing in front of the TV).
Our gospel gives us a reason to repent — “for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” God’s reign, or kingdom, is available to us here and now. Salvation, peace, reconciliation, love, mercy, truth, beauty, happiness — all of these and more are offered to us by our generous God. All we are asked to do is turn away from those things that hinder these goods from taking root in us and in our community.
We place our hope in God who sent his Son, Jesus, to us on the first Christmas, and who remains with us always. And we can turn to the church of our choice to find support in our efforts to repent and open ourselves to God’s kingdom in our midst.
— The Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi is pastor of Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community.