The story is told of an airline that had a terrible safety record. When management looked into the accident reports they found that human error was to blame for most of their problems. With that in mind, management tasked their Research and Development Department with the job of creating a totally automated airplane. Through trial and error such a plane was eventually created.
As members of management and R&D engineers settled into their seats for the very first test flight of that airplane, an automated voice came over the intercom, “Ladies and gentlemen, it may interest you to know that you will be traveling on the world’s first completely automatic plane. Now just sit back and relax, for nothing can go wrong ... go wrong ... go wrong!”
We may chuckle at that story, but the truth be told probably all of us have experienced the reality that “whatever can go wrong will go wrong.” That said, how do you and I go about living in this increasingly technological world? Where do we turn to find the help we need to deal with the frustrations that naturally come in our broken world? What resources are available to us when it feels like things are spinning out of control? When things inevitably go wrong, who is available to help us?
The answer to these questions is twofold. Hopefully, all of us know a good IT person we can call when our technology goes wrong, but for the fundamental frustrations of life and death, we need someone who is all powerful and without limitations. The good news is the Bible tells there is one who is able to help us here and now, as well as here after.
In Proverbs 3:5-6 we read, “Trust the Lord with all your heart, do not rely on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.”
Psalm 121:1-2 ads, “I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”
Have you called on the Lord lately? If so, keep relying on the Lord. If not, why not start calling on the Lord today? I guarantee you’ll be glad you did!