There once was an energetic young pastor who had a thriving country church, but sometimes he got “carried away” as he was always prodding his congregation on to do greater things for God.
There was a certain deacon in his congregation who did little work and did not seem to care about anything in the life of the church. This caused the young pastor much concern. On several occasions, the young pastor told the deacon exactly what he though, but the deacon never caught the point. In fact, the deacon always though the pastor was referring to someone else.
One Sunday the pastor made it plain as to whom he was talking. Following worship, the deacon said, “Pastor, you sure told them today!”
The pastor’s next sermon was even more specific to that deacon. Again, the deacon said, “Pastor, you sure told them today!”
The very next Sunday it rained so hard that non one was at church except that one deacon. The pastor thought this was a perfect opportunity to really tell the deacon about his faults. The pastor spoke directly to the deacon, since he was the only one present. Following the service, the deacon walked up to the pastor and said, “Pastor, you sure told them, but they weren’t here to hear what you said.”
Lately, there has been a lot of blaming going on in our country. Have you noticed? How could we not. Whether it is demonstrations turned to riots, slowness in dealing with COVID-19, economic woes, or whatever the topic — blaming seems to have become a “national past time.”
This reminds me of an Old Testament story found in 2 Samuel 12. As the story goes, King David had taken another man’s wife as his own and then arranged to have that man put in harm’s way resulting in his death. Nathan, a prophet, came to David and told him a story about abuse and injustice. David was terribly angry, and even said such a person should be punished. Nathan replied, “You are the man.”
Like Dave (and anyone who has ever lived) all of us have done wrong things, and sometimes we do not even know it. We might even blame others for the wrongs we have done. At such times, it might be better to first take a long look at ourselves. Otherwise, we too may one day find a friend, neighbor, or coworker saying to us, “You are the man/woman.”