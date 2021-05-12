Liturgically, we are approaching the Fifth Sunday of Easter come May 15, 2021. I do not know about you, but my Easter basket candy never lasts the full season of Easter! I did not grow up in a lectionary focused church, but my mother did. She would tease us that a chocolate bunny should last for seven weeks. out of the five of us kids, my sister Kim was the only one who could make a chocolate bunny last forevermore, and she is the youngest.
As an adult attending a lectionary focused church, I enjoy the seven-week season of Eastertide. Beginning at sundown on the eve of Easter Sunday through six more Sundays, the season of Easter is 50 days and a week of Sundays. This period of time honors the time Jesus spends on Earth following his resurrection, his ascension to heaven and Pentecost Sunday.
During the 40 days, Jesus makes appearances on Earth after his resurrection, Jesus walks, talks and eats, demonstrating that he is physically alive. He appears and disappears, even behind closed doors. Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene; a group of women; two believers on the road to Emmaus; Peter; the Apostles behind closed doors; the Apostles when Thomas is present; provides a miraculous catch of fish; reconciles with Peter; commissions his disciples to teach and baptize all nations; more than 500 people at the same time; James; and, ascends to heaven. I love these 12 appearances of Jesus after his resurrection because they strengthen my faith.
During the first four Sundays of Easter, we focused on the meaning of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. With the resurrection of Jesus, the mission of God to restore all creation through eternal life is complete. We are a community of believers defined by the resurrection and called to “Do this in remembrance of me.” And, we are called to follow Jesus, the Good Shepherd, in living a serving life.
From the Fifth through the Seventh Sunday of Easter, we focus on preparing to be the Church, representing Jesus the world over. We recognize Jesus’ ascension to heaven before his remaining 11 apostles at the village of Bethany, near Jerusalem. And, on Pentecost Sunday, we celebrate the birth of the church with the coming of the Holy Spirit as promised by Jesus.
The season of Eastertide is not really about making chocolate bunnies last for seven weeks. Eastertide is about dedicating seven weeks of recognizing that Jesus died for our sins, rose again on Earth and ascended into heaving, leaving us with the promise of the Holy Spirit and eternal life. Eastertide reminds us of how the church was created and what we as the church are called to do. Eastertide renews our spiritual energy and provides an opportunity to recommit ourselves to God’s work.
This Eastertide amid the COVID pandemic, political differences and racial tension, we have many opportunities to be the hands and feet of Jesus. May we, as the people of the resurrection, traveling from life on Earth to death to life in heaven, be the peacemakers.
Amen.