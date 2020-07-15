We have all had this experience, those times in life when we feel that God is not with us in our troubles. This is when we need to stop and remember God’s faithfulness and recall the amazing things He has already done for us. To help the people of Israel develop this practice, God had them do something very interesting.
The Israelites were to cross the Jordan River during flood stage in order to get to the Promised Land. This situation was humanly impossible. But God told the new leader, Joshua, to have the priests step into the water and He would stop the river so they could cross on dry land just like what had happened 40 years before at the Red Sea. The priests did as they were instructed to do, and God did His part. The river stopped, the ground became dry, and they crossed safely to the other side. In the middle of experiencing this incredible miracle, God told Joshua to do something unexpected.
“Take twelve stones from the very place where the priests are standing in the middle of the Jordan. Carry them out and pile them up at the place where you will camp tonight.” – Joshua 4:3.
Now here is the reason why, a lesson that we can learn from when we face difficult times.
“In the future your children will ask, ‘What do these stones mean?’ Then you can tell them, ‘This is where the Israelites crossed the Jordan on dry ground.’ For the LORD your God dried up the river right before your eyes, and he kept it dry until you were all across, just as he did at the Red Sea when he dried it up until we had all crossed over. He did this so all the nations of the earth might know that the LORD’s hand is powerful, and so you might fear the LORD your God forever.”- Joshua 4:21-24
What things has God done in your past? Have you experienced God’s answer to your prayers in an astounding way? Have you seen Him get you through difficult situations? These are your stones. They are intended to remind you of God’s faithfulness and to help you face the next challenge with confidence and hope.
In those times when we feel that God is not with us in our troubles, we must remember what He has already done in our lives, the tangible reminders of God’s faithfulness. They are evidence that God has always been with us and He will continue to be with us today and in the future.
Take some time to recall the mighty ways in which God as helped you in the past, you may even want to write them down. Then, when the day comes and you face another difficult situation, you can look back and remember these “stones” and God’s mighty hand of power and His faithfulness to help you once again.