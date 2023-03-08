John 2:13 “When it was almost time for the Jewish Passover, Jesus went up to Jerusalem.” NIV
Time, in relationship to all of history, is a very recent phenomenon. A schoolmaster named Charles Dodd and William Allen, a railroad engineer, worked in tandem toward the goal of time being standardized. This happened in the United States on Nov. 10, 1883, when American railroads agreed to use Dodd and Allen’s idea of four time zones across the United States. This enabled them to schedule train’s arrivals and departures with an exacting degree of consistency. Prior to that, basically every community decided what time it was for themselves. (Maybe you know some people still like that). In 1884 26 nations agreed to the worldwide time zones in place today.
Not only have time zones been debated, but days of the week as well. In the 1790s the French tried a 10-day week with 10 hours in a day, 100 seconds minutes in an hour and 100 seconds in a minute. Nope. Over a century later the Russians tried a five-day week and gave the days of the week colors. Didn’t work, so they switched to a six-day week in 1932. That didn’t work either.
In our church during this season of Lent, we are moving through the book of John. Throughout John we find again and again how aware Jesus is of “time.” It’s interesting because God has been working with time since the beginning of creation.
We find time first mentioned in Genesis 1:5: “Evening passed and morning came — that was the first day” GNT. Moses said in Psalm 90, “A thousand years in your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.” He also wrote, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (90:12). We then find time in Ecclesiastes 3. Here “time” occurs 28 times with 14 paradoxes in seven groups. Seven in the Bible is the number of completeness. This list covers almost every experience of man, beginning with birth and ending with death.
Right now (time) across our nation there is a movement of revolution in theaters and revival across university campuses. We are a people in need of this timing of the Lord. I invite you today to be “on time” with God. If Jesus was so aware of time, we should be as well.
So what time is it for you?
Peter said it this way in 2 Peter 3;
8 “But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. 9 The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” NIV
Hope to see you on time for church.
— Mark Olson and his wife, Teresa, are the Senior and Worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.