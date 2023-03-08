bible

bible

 Courtesy photo Ryk Neethling www.flikr.com

John 2:13 “When it was almost time for the Jewish Passover, Jesus went up to Jerusalem.” NIV

Time, in relationship to all of history, is a very recent phenomenon. A schoolmaster named Charles Dodd and William Allen, a railroad engineer, worked in tandem toward the goal of time being standardized. This happened in the United States on Nov. 10, 1883, when American railroads agreed to use Dodd and Allen’s idea of four time zones across the United States. This enabled them to schedule train’s arrivals and departures with an exacting degree of consistency. Prior to that, basically every community decided what time it was for themselves. (Maybe you know some people still like that). In 1884 26 nations agreed to the worldwide time zones in place today.

— Mark Olson and his wife, Teresa, are the Senior and Worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.

Tags