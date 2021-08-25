Self-esteem refers to how we value and perceive ourselves. Some studies reveal that self-esteem increases with age, peaking around age 60 and then leveling off until about 70, then decline begins to set in up until our 90s.
That’s good news for many, especially those who worry about the self-esteem of our teens. However, I’ve noticed something quite interesting in recent times. “Self-esteem” is often overplayed, particularly the kind that refuses to assess an accurate “value and perception” of oneself. (https://time.com/5373095/self-esteem-highest-study/)
Religion is an excellent test case. The Bible teaches that God is holy and unapproachable. The Bible teaches that there is no place before God for the unholy. However, many believe they can approach God without any self-evaluation of their status before God. The resultant thinking is that there is free participation in the “Lord’s Supper,” “holy worship,” or “touching the holy things of God.”
The additional sad fact is many fail to adhere to the warnings of scripture, “Put yourselves to the test to see if you are in the faith; examine yourselves! Or do you not recognize regarding yourselves that Jesus Christ is in you — unless, indeed, you fail the test!” 2 Corinthians 13:5 (NET)
What is the solution? C. H. Spurgeon suggests that we be sure we are wearing our wedding garments. He means we ought to be sure that we don’t have too high or too low of an estimation of ourselves before we enter into the presence of the Lord. The Bible says those who humble themselves before the Lord will gain the kingdom of heaven, those who hunger for his holiness will be satisfied in his righteousness, those who are pure in heart will see God. (Matt 5:3,6,8)
Self-evaluation is essential in healthy and holy worship, and the filter through which we run all tests is scripture. Are we truly right before God, or have we simply been told by someone else that we are? Do we know what holy, pure wedding garments look like?
The apostle Paul said, “…Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish.” Ephesians 5:25-27 (ESV)
He’s talking about a person, rightly wearing a wedding garment made holy by faith in Christ.
The answer to unhealthy self-esteem, proper wedding garments, and rightly standing in the presence of God is a heart transformed by the grace of Jesus Christ. Only Jesus can take an unholy person and make them holy, make them right before God. The only means by which God does this is faith in Jesus Christ’s saving work on the cross, his resurrection, and his ascension to heaven. Believing in oneself and capabilities may impress others, but only a humble trust in Christ alone brings the saving favor of God.