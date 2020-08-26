There is a time to tear down.
I have only participated in one home renovation in my adult life. That’s because I would rather tolerate the old failing and familiar than go through the disruption of the demolition process. When I watch home remodel programs and the demolition process starts — no matter how skilled the builders and designers — I am uneasy and queasy when they start to dismantle things. I liked that old fireplace and those built-ins — why did they have to go and tear them down!
I feel like in these past months we have entered a time of deconstruction. Less like a team of construction workers and more like a natural disaster, we are finding out that the old familiar institutions are getting worn out. They just aren’t working for us anymore and most never did work for everyone. Our economy is fragile, our healthcare system is brittle and inflexible, our food systems are not as robust as we imagined, and our governmental structures are less adequately prepared to deal with this crisis than we hoped.
Looking underneath and behind these structures we have discovered the foundations aren’t as sturdy as we thought they were. We looked underneath the flooring and found stolen land. We looked behind the paneling and ceiling tile and found that the rafters and beams were built with slave labor. Now that the facades are falling away, the framework is being exposed and it needs fixing! It is what every homeowner fears when they start a remodel — structural failures!
Even in my beloved institution called the church it feels like religion has become a past time — a spiritual spectator sport. Instead of functioning every day as the living, loving body of Christ for the sake of the world, we have assumed that it is just a place to go to get a weekly dose of good news. But the Church can never be a mere purveyor of religious goods and services. The rock that the church is built upon is not a person, or an institution, but a promise that the world is loved by the Anointed One of God — The Christ — The Son of the Living God! How we have tried to contain that promise in little boxes made of ticky tacky rather than letting the promise itself forms us into a shelter for others!
This tearing down is something I don’t like. It is messy, difficult, and disruptive. It is hard to look below the surface and not like what we see. But this is not the time to just put another coat of paint on it, hang wallpaper on it, or rearrange the furniture. In this moment we must endure the dusty chaos and mess of the remodel. It means working together to pull up the flooring of rugged individualism that imagines “every man an island.” The glass ceilings that separate the powerful from the people must be broken down. The wainscoting of white privilege that politely protects the walls of white supremacy must both be dismantled.
The beloved community of justice and love that the Reverend Dr. King dreamed of can only be built if we are willing to dismantle these structures. And when the time comes, the builders we choose will matter. They must be skilled in a diversity of crafts — not just in the art of the deal. There are a variety of gifts but the same Spirit of Love at work in all these gifts to employ when the structures below the surface are repaired.