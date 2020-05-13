Have you ever had the experience of being in a conversation and every time you wanted to contribute something to the conversation, the other person just kept talking, not allowing you to participate? How did it make you feel? I am sure it was frustrating.
So many times, we do this very thing to God. We pray and pray, which is good. However, we do not take time to listen to God, which is not good. Many people come to my office at the church seeking advice on any number of things. I will usually ask them if they have prayed about it. They generally respond, “I have been praying a lot for this.”
I then ask them, “How much have you been reading the Bible?” Unfortunately, most have answered, “Not very much.” This is interesting. By talking and talking to God without stopping to listen, they are doing the same thing to God that we don’t like when people do it to us.
God does not just speak out of thin air. He speaks to us through His Word, the Bible. This book is the manual for our lives. God has given it to us to know Him and know Him better, and to learn how He wants us to live. If we are not reading the Bible along with our praying, then we are missing out on the part of listening to Him.
In Romans 15:4 we are told why God has given us the Bible. Such things were written in the Scriptures long ago to teach us. And the Scriptures give us hope and encouragement as we wait patiently for God’s promises to be fulfilled.
A woman in our church called me because her husband had become ill. She called me because she needed some help in deciding what to do. She just needed reassurance to be sure she was doing the right thing. It was obvious that he needed to go to the hospital. So, we took him there. I spent about 4 hours with them in the Emergency Room, praying and being moral support.
They ended up hospitalizing him. Her husband was the one who pretty much took care of everything related to the upkeep of the house and the administrative details of their banking and bills. The woman was worried about what would happen if he was in the hospital for very long. I told her I would call her the next day and see how things were going.
So, I called and asked how she was. Her response blessed my heart. She said, “I will be fine.” She had been praying and reading her Bible that morning and God gave her a verse of reassurance. I asked her if she would be willing to share the verse and she said it was from Exodus 33:14. Here is what God, through His Word, reassured her with: The Lord replied, “I will personally go with you, Moses, and I will give you rest — everything will be fine for you.”
Pray, but then read your Bible and take time to listen to what God wants to say to you!