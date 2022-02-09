In today’s world, in general, it often feels like we are living in the Divided States of America rather than the United States of America… on many levels…
For those that were alive- you remember 9/11. You remember where you were, and you remember how you felt. It was a time of unparalleled unity in our country- even church attendance jumped significantly. We saw unity that our country hadn’t seen since maybe Pearl Harbor.
I think for many, even in the face of the unity seen during those days that followed 9/11, there was a sentiment that “We live in a broken world and we can’t figure out how to make this unity last”, and I think part of that comes down to the fact that unity is hard to find anywhere. That may be because all of us have a different idea of what unity is. I think a lot of people in our world think unity equals sameness. Yet the truth is that when we simply go to the brokenness of the world to give us a definition of unity, we are going to consistently come up short. So what if we looked into scripture to see what unity really is and what kind of unity God is calling us to.
In John 17:20-23, Jesus prayed for His followers. This was His heart for them.
“My prayer i not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one— I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.”
Jesus’ prayer was this deep rooted desire for his followers to experience what He and the Father experienced on the daily- being One, not fractured, and not divided. One. I said earlier that some of us think that unified means sameness… but I think my mentor from afar Tony Evans got it right when He said, “Unity- it has to be about oneness of purpose- unity is not sameness- it is distinctiveness going in the same direction to achieve a common purpose. Unity is purpose driven not persons driven.”
It’s why we saw what we saw in New York City after 9/11- they were so driven by the purpose of saving lives and restoring a city that the idea of collective unity could happen because the purpose was unified.
Within the church (people who have said yes to following Jesus) today, I think our purpose gets trumped by distraction and division. We care more about politics than we do prayer. We care more about who gets elected than we do about evangelism(sharing Jesus with others). We are more driven by the American dream than we are compelled by the call of God. We permeate our conversations with dissatisfaction instead of glorifying God with gratefulness even in the midst of the dysfunction of the world and they painful parts of our journeys.
As Jesus said in John 17:23, “I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.”
In the world, we will always find people choosing to not be unified, because the reality of being unified requires unified purpose. For the followers of Jesus, if we are going to live out the desires of Jesus for us, we need to step into His call to unity- and that happens when we step into His character and His purposes for us.