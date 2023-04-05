bible

 Courtesy photo

Daniel and the lions den — often a story that makes us think of standing firm in our faith and not relenting in the face of tyrannical rulers — or maybe someone who stared death in the face and laughed — or maybe how God comes through for the ones He loves — or maybe this one man who defied all odds just like his buddies did with the fiery furnace and lived to tell about it. I believe that this story was about those things — but what if the greater purpose in this story was something more than we normally see it as?

When I look at the story of Daniel, I see that this story is not about Daniel ... and really … this story is not about the lions den ... because the lions den was always about more than just the lions den — the lions den was a tool for a greater glory that God was going to bring to Himself through the means of the lions den.

— The Rev. Josh Keller is co-pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

