I remember the times when our kids were growing up and it became stormy. The sirens would sound and we would make our way downstairs to safety, ‘til the all-clear was given. It was important that everyone was accounted for at home or wherever they might be. I also remember the times I would be awakened during a storm at night, with a call of my name from my grandson. Storms can be frightening and very destructive. Storms can come in many ways in our lives. The effects of these storms can linger and cause havoc.
These have been very interesting times in our history books and in our lives. From COVID-19, to protests, to riots, to surviving a school year and getting things back and moving again slowly. I know for myself I have had to turn the TV off because I was done hearing and seeing the many things going on. There are many individuals who have had fear and anxiety over all that they are experiencing and have seen. These are storms in our lives, and individuals are asking, “when will it all be done?”
We become people, like my grandson, calling out for help and comfort in these storms in our lives. Matthew 6:8b says, “for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.” God is there for us if we let Him. God doesn’t want fear and other things to cause havoc on our lives. God wants to comfort us and He knows what we need even before we ask Him. I think about how King David wrote it in Psalms 23:4, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” As King David was once a shepherd boy, he understood the need to be there for his flock. When his flock was walking into tough situations, he was there. He also understood the purpose of the shepherd’s staff was to help protect and guide the sheep. This brought comfort to the sheep. Think about how much more God cares about us.
With all that is going on in the world today, we need our Heavenly Father more than ever before. God wants to comfort us and protect us from all harm. God wants us to understand His great love for us. The Father Does Know Best!