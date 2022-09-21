One of the first things I do in the morning is check my agenda to review the meetings and activities planned for that day. Maybe you do the same thing. However, at the end of the day I frequently find myself saying, “Things sure did not turn out the way I thought they would!” There are some days when my schedule is completely changed from what was planned for the day. I am sure many of you have also experienced this.
My grandmother was one who planned well. She and my grandfather had to make a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to St. Paul, Minnesota. So, she got out the atlas and planned the trip. Those who remember the days of following the map in an atlas will recall how cumbersome it was in the car to have this huge book on your lap. She figured it would be more practical to cut out the planned route from the atlas and tape together the one-inch, narrow strip of the route, so as not to have to hold the large pages. She left only about a half inch on either side of the highways to follow. In the moment it seemed like a great idea. However, what she had not been counting on occurred. They ran into a poorly marked detour. The road they had to follow went off her meticulously planned out narrow strip of paper. They were lost with no map to follow.