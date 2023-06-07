Don’t you love those TV ads for medicines that promise wonderful things? They show beautiful people at happy gatherings. But then there is the warning at the end: “Side effects of Mxyzptlkacine may include headache, nausea, vomiting, dysentery, cardiac arrhythmia, mild heart explosions, varicose veins, darkened stool, darkened soul, more vomiting, arteriosclerosis, hemorrhoids, diabetes, mild discomfort, spontaneous dental hydroplosion, even more vomiting, and mild rash.” And yet those people in the ad are having so much fun, we can ignore the fine print and buy the drug.
But sometimes we ignore the fine print at our own peril. This story was in the magazine Christian Century shared by Joann Post. “Entering the second year of treatment for a cancer that could not be cured, she started talking with her family about last things. Plans for her funeral. Distribution of her estate. Last wishes... Accepting mortality—making friends with finitude—seemed wise.”
But then a friend showed her a full-page ad for a new drug that offered the one thing for which she most longed: time. Time with children and grandchildren, for books she had not yet read, for coffee with friends. The glossy ad dangled the promise that cancer patients who used this drug might prolong their lives. “Unpronounceable Made-up Drug Name is not a cure, the ad admitted, but why not live all the life you can.” Like the beaming grandmother in the ad, she wanted to live all the life she could. Against the wishes of her children she began the course of treatment. Within two months she was dead from the side effects caused by the drug that offered more time.
“Cancer didn’t kill her. It was the fine print.”
The apostle Paul acknowledged that, with or without cancer, we are all in the process of dying.
“So we do not lose heart. Even though our outer nature is wasting away, our inner nature is being renewed day by day. For this slight momentary affliction is preparing us for an eternal weight of glory beyond all measure.” (2 Corinthians 4: 16-17)
Hope often falters as our outer natures waste away. There’s no fine print warning here. The good news is that glory is promised to us in and through Christ, glory beyond measure.
So why do we listen to the promises of new medicines ignoring the fine print warnings? Perhaps, like this woman, we want to believe that the consequences can’t be that bad. Perhaps we can get so caught up in hype and promises of the things of this world, we forget that there is a God who is over all. Maybe we look at the Ten Commandments as just fine print, something to be ignored for the opportunities of the moment. The new law, the new commandments if you will, are no longer in fine print. Jesus proclaimed them loud and clear! Love God and love your neighbor.
The good news of Jesus Christ is not hidden at the bottom of the page in fine print. Believe the good news, in Jesus Christ we are forgiven.
— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.