Don’t you love those TV ads for medicines that promise wonderful things? They show beautiful people at happy gatherings. But then there is the warning at the end: “Side effects of Mxyzptlkacine may include headache, nausea, vomiting, dysentery, cardiac arrhythmia, mild heart explosions, varicose veins, darkened stool, darkened soul, more vomiting, arteriosclerosis, hemorrhoids, diabetes, mild discomfort, spontaneous dental hydroplosion, even more vomiting, and mild rash.” And yet those people in the ad are having so much fun, we can ignore the fine print and buy the drug.

But sometimes we ignore the fine print at our own peril. This story was in the magazine Christian Century shared by Joann Post. “Entering the second year of treatment for a cancer that could not be cured, she started talking with her family about last things. Plans for her funeral. Distribution of her estate. Last wishes... Accepting mortality—making friends with finitude—seemed wise.”

— Gordy Pennertz is pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield.

