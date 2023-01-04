Isaiah 9:6 “For to us a child is born,
to us a son is given,
and the government will be on his shoulders.
And he will be called
Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
7 Of the greatness of his government and peace
there will be no end.” NIV
Last year, the water on our inlet off the Middle Fork Crow River froze quickly and clearly. It was beautiful. Research shows that the greater the clarity of new ice, the quicker and more solid it freezes. We couldn’t wait to get out on it and experience the joy of gliding across the lake on our skates. It was solid, it was beautiful, we could see clearly how thick the ice was and the beautiful life that was frozen in place just beneath the surface.
This year, our ice formed slowly and begrudgingly mixed with pockets of snow and air — it was bumpy, cloudy and weak. I have been able to get my snow bike on it, but skating on it has not been the joy it was last year.
Christmas can take on similar tendencies. Often our season comes filled with so much that we miss out on what it could be. The toll of countless events (even good ones), presents (even necessary ones), and the endless stream of dare I say Hallmark movies (are there good ones?) can cause us to miss out. The beauty of “joy to the world” becomes cloudy and we miss out on the clarity of Jesus the Savior. The smooth path to a manger takes on a bumpy meandering that becomes difficult to navigate. And the strength that one can find in “let earth receive her king” becomes weakened by the mixture of fluff and air bubbles and we find ourselves falling through and missing out.
Maybe too much metaphor, but let me give you a gift today. Read Isaiah 9:6,7. Out loud. Or maybe a passage from the Christmas story in the Bible. Take a moment today and embrace the clarity, beauty and strength that the reason for the season can bring to you — or maybe bring back to you.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours.
Be blessed!