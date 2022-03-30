When I began writing this article, it had been 20 days since Russia broke the law and invaded Ukraine. And questions abound. Maybe you are asking, “What could I or can I do about it?”
I’m glad you asked, because there is something you can legally do.
What difference do laws make? In 1958 China, Mao Zedong, the leader of the People’s Republic of China, decreed that all the sparrows in the country were to be killed. He decided that China could do without pests like sparrows. The sparrows ate too much grain and it seemed rational to him for all sparrows to be killed. (Goran Blazeski Vintage News)
There is no information on how many sparrows there were in China in 1958. But if there was one for each person, there would have been more than 600 million. Hundreds of millions were killed.
This led to a problem the next year. Sparrows ate pests such as locusts, and after the campaign, the locusts lost their major predator. This meant that killing the sparrows was counter-productive. Locust populations boomed and they ate everything in their path. Grain production in most rural areas collapsed, a massive famine began and millions starved.
The official number of fatalities from the Chinese government was 15 million. However, it’s estimated by some historians that the fatalities were as high as 45 million to 78 million.
Another bizarre law was laid down by Joseph Stalin in 1947. The ruble was devalued by 9/10, immediately putting the average citizen in poverty. He then enacted a number of other laws to “help” the people. He declared a tax on every fruit tree in every peasant’s yard. There were others along the same line. (A History of Modern Russia, Robert Service). The peasants found it was cheaper to cut down all their fruit trees rather than be taxed. These laws led to a famine throughout the region that was especially severe in Ukraine and Moldova.
Let me tell you about a good law that can make an impact today. Found in Micah 6:8 NKJV
“He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you; But to do justly, To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?”
Summed up as: DO JUSTICE — LOVE MERCY — WALK HUMBLY.
So what can you do? If they have invaded 20 days, I invite you to take 20 minutes today to: DO — LOVE — WALK — 3 verbs!
DO: Do something just that will impact another life. Stories of kids fundraising, people renting empty (or bombed) Airbnb’s. A tangible resource to “do” through our ministry at Blessings.Church is Convoy of Hope. https://convoyofhope.org/response-updates/convoy-reaching-out-to-help-in-ukrainian-crisis/
LOVE: Jesus said it this way, “Love your enemies.” Extend mercy to someone who needs it today — even if they don’t deserve it.
WALK: Pray. Micah is directing us here to humble ourselves before God. That is prayer.
So pray for Ukraine, even if it is just a few minutes.
Use this acrostic and take a minute or two for each letter.
U — Unity. Pray for international unity.
K — Kids. Pray for the children being brutalized by this war.
R — Russia. Yes, pray for Russia. Jesus taught us to pray for those who mistreat us.
A — Aid. Pray that the right aid gets to the right place at the right time.
I — Individuals. On the world stage, who is an individual you can pray for.
N — NOW. Cease this senseless war now!
E — Eternity. I leave you with this; Jesus said to one dying on the cross, “Today, you shall be with me in Paradise.” How is your eternity looking?
DO. LOVE. WALK.
20 minutes. 3 verbs. We can do this.
Be blessed!