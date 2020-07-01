One of the less-read books of the Bible is the book called Lamentations. A lamentation is defined this way: the passionate expression of grief or sorrow. In the biblical writings, it is expressing grief and sorrow to God. In the Bible, there are four books with major passages of lament: the Psalms, Job, Jeremiah and naturally the book of Lamentations.
Israel had a lot of lamenting to do. And you know, it isn’t hard for us to find things to lament in our world today. For our country, I lament our divisiveness. I lament our failures to work together to solve problems. I lament the violence on the streets. I lament the distrust of the police. I lament the killing of our youth in the inner cities. I lament that abortion remains an issue. I lament the need to have troops overseas. I lament the children on the street fending for themselves. I lament the failures in caring for our veterans. I lament the troubles we have with health care, both the availability and expense. If I asked the readers to share, we could fill pages with laments to share.
But we need to be careful with lamenting. It is the easiest thing in the world for it to become a kind of pity party, a “woe is me, woe is us time.” Oh, complaining can feel really good, and it can actually be a real help as we struggle through hard times. But true lamentation goes beyond complaining. A true lament is a prayer to God sharing our pain. While some complaining is cathartic, the primary motivation of lament is to bring to the throne of God whatever is distressing us.
And so I pray to our God for wisdom for those in leadership and for the resolution of issues that divide. And that is scriptural. We read from Paul’s letter to Timothy, “First of all, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all who are in high positions, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and dignity.”
But closer to home and much more personally I lament the fact that the bodies of our loved ones deteriorate and fail and die. I lament when unkind words are shared in a community. I lament when selfishness trumps a giving heart. I lament hardened hearts with no room for grace for those with whom we disagree. But I don’t lament without hope. Jesus can bring us hope in the midst of our suffering.
We’ve experienced many lamentable things over the past few weeks. But I remind us all again, a true lament doesn’t end with complaint, it ends with the hope in a loving God who hears our prayers of lament and gives us hope that, in Jesus Christ, love wins.