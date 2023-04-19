I think that we can all identify with what the Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 7:15, 18, and 19, I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do ... . For I know that good itself does not dwell in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do — this I keep on doing.
Why is it that we find ourselves in this struggle? Why is it that we find ourselves wrestling with our haunting hurts, habits and hang ups?
Paul states the reason in these verses. He refers to our sinful nature. Even when we have put our faith in Jesus Christ (Galatians 2:16) and have been given eternal life (Romans 6:23), there is still that part, the sinful nature / old nature / the flesh, in us that is prone to sin. It leads us into misery.
James put it this way in James 1:14-15 ... Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away. These desires give birth to sinful actions. And when sin is allowed to grow, it gives birth to death.
We need to understand that sin’s nature seeks to bring harm. I heard the following story that I think captures what our sinful nature does in us.
A turtle was making its way slowly towards a stream in order to cross to the other side. As it approached the water’s edge, a scorpion called out to it and asked if the turtle would be kind enough to carry it on its back safely to the other side because he could not swim. The turtle was gracious enough to comply. The scorpion crawled up onto the turtle’s back and off they went into the stream. Halfway across the stream, the scorpion injected his poisonous stinger into the turtle’s side.
The turtle cried out, “Why would you do that? Now we are both going to die in the water!”
The scorpion replied, “Because it’s my nature.”
You may be struggling with some form of hurt, habit or hang up. Realize that these passions and desires are the poison of the sinful nature; it is the scorpion in our lives. It will always bring us harm.
So, what is the solution? Paul wrote in Romans 7:24-25, What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body that is subject to death? Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!
When the “scorpion starts crawling up on your back,” immediately call out to Jesus. He will deliver you and aid you in experiencing the ABUNDANT LIFE (John 10:10).
— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.