I think that we can all identify with what the Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 7:15, 18, and 19, I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do ... . For I know that good itself does not dwell in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do — this I keep on doing.

Why is it that we find ourselves in this struggle? Why is it that we find ourselves wrestling with our haunting hurts, habits and hang ups?

— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

