Genesis 1:26 “Then God said, “Let us make man in our image… 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him…”
“He just turned 60!” Yep. She said that. No one will say that at my wife’s birthday. Why? Because women are always 39! How do they do that?
The rest of us, we get to keep counting…
I have used a few times as a sermon intro a bit by the comedian George Carlin on aging. Do you realize that the only time in our lives when we like to get old is when we’re kids? If you’re a kid, you’re so excited about aging that you think in fractions. “How old are you?” “I’m 4 and a half!” You’re never 36 and a half! You’re 4 and a half, going on 5! That’s the key. Then you get into your teens, now they can’t hold you back. You jump to the next number, or even a few ahead. “How old are you?” “I’m gonna be 16!” You could be 13, but hey, you’re gonna be 16!”
And then the greatest day of your life...you become 21. Even the words sound like a ceremony...YOU BECOME 21. YESSSS!!!
But that’s pretty short-lived because then; you’re IN YOUR 30s.
You BECOME 21, you’re in your 30s, then you’re PUSHING 40.
Whoa! Pump the brakes, it’s all slipping away. Before you know it, you REACH 50...and your dreams are gone?!?!
And then suddenly, you TURNED 60.
Wait, what happened there? Makes you sound like bad milk. “He TURNED 60! We might have to throw him out.” There’s no fun now, you’re just soured up. What’s wrong? What’s changed?
So you BECOME 21, IN YOUR 30s, PUSH 40, REACH 50 and TURN 60.
Now you’ve built up so much speed that you HIT 70!
After that it’s a day-by-day thing; you HIT Wednesday and REACH Friday.
You get into your 80s and every day is a complete cycle; you HIT lunch; you TURN 4:30; you REACH bedtime.
And it doesn’t end there. Into the 90s, you start going backwards; “JUST 92 the other day…”
What’s the point? No matter your age, grab hold of this today from the first book in the Bible. Genesis 1:26 “Then God said, “Let us make man in our image… 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him…”
You, no matter your age, or what label your age carries with you — even you who have TURNED something — You are created in the image of God! And I invite you to discover that God loves you and has an amazing plan for your life! And should you be so blessed that you make it to 100 — I invite you to savor every moment by counting like a little child again and proudly stating; “I’m 100 and a half!”
May you all make it to a healthy 100 and a half!
— Mark Olson and his wife, Teresa, are the Senior and Worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.