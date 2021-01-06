Some church denominations celebrate The Baptism of the Lord Sunday, Jan. 10. Jesus had the Holy Spirit descend on him at his baptism, and a voice from heaven proclaimed, “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.”
Celebrating Jesus’ baptism, it is natural for us to reflect on our own.
Many of us were baptized early in life and do not remember our baptisms. Others were baptized later in life and have joyful memories of our baptisms. Regardless of when we were baptized, God worked powerfully in us to take away sin, give us the gift of the Holy Spirit, and welcome us into the family of the church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church puts it well, “Baptism is the first and chief sacrament of forgiveness of sins because it unites us with Christ, who died for our sins and rose for our justification.” God’s gift of forgiveness is undeserved, but given freely because God loves us and wants us to live without being weighed down by our faults and weaknesses. Having received forgiveness of our sins, we are called to forgive each other. We forgive others not because they deserve it, but because we are strongly warned by Jesus in the gospels that unless we forgive others, God will not forgive us. As Christians, as followers of Christ, we are to imitate Christ’s forgiveness by forgiving others.
We have had some very dramatic examples of forgiveness. Corrie ten Boom, who was a prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp, later met one of the SS guards who had treated her and others cruelly. After a talk she had given on forgiveness, the guard extended his hand to her asking for forgiveness. Everything in her wanted to refuse him. She prayed for God’s help, and she was able to forgive. Similarly, Pope John Paul II, after having been shot, went to the prison to offer forgiveness to the shooter. Forgiveness is often very difficult, but we are commanded to forgive nonetheless.
How can we forgive others? The answer, it seems to me, lies in the other aspects of baptism. Just as the Holy Spirit descended on Jesus at his baptism, we believe that we also received the gift of the Holy Spirit at ours. The Holy Spirit empowers us to live as Jesus did, offering God’s forgiveness of sins to others. At our baptism, God welcomed us into the church, the family of God. Regularly gathering with other Christians strengthens us to live as committed disciples of Jesus.
During this coronavirus time, gathering may be limited to live-streaming with your church community. Hearing God’s word and praying together build us up in our faith and remind us of whom we are called to be — God’s beloved Son or Daughter.