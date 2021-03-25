Since we’ve compiled this long and sorry record as sinners and proved that we are utterly incapable of living the glorious lives God wills for us, God did it for us. Out of sheer generosity he put us in right standing with himself. A pure gift. He got us out of the mess we’re in and restored us to where he always wanted us to be. And he did it by means of Jesus Christ. Romans 3:23-24 (The Message)
The months of March and April provide a season of opportunity for us to experience new beginnings. It is always a time in nature when the change of climate encourages new growth and life.
This is also the season when we as a church focus upon the new life that comes to us by the grace of God through Jesus Christ. We have an opportunity in these weeks leading up to Easter to consider the loving embrace of God’s grace. He knows us. He knows how we think. He knows we are busy, anxious and often very cautious.
God also knows that our life can be filled with the mistakes of broken relationships. He knows that we are caught in the mire of our sin, guilt and remorse. He knows that often we would do anything to fix all we’ve done wrong but we just can’t. He knows. And during the weeks of Lent we have the opportunity to experience being embraced by the loving arms of a God who knows us by name and sent His only Son to restore our brokenness.
I invite you to let the teachings in the letter of the Apostle Paul to the Romans describe for you the blessings of:
Being Reconciled Through Christ: Romans 5:10
Being Made Righteous Though Faith: Romans 5:19
Being Forgiven Through Sacrifice: Romans 4:7
Being Released From The Law: Romans 7:6
Being Liberated From Sin: Romans 6:22; 8:2
Being Saved By Grace: Romans 3:21-24; 5:1-2
These are thoughts that remind us of the “mess” that God has delivered us from and the relationship He desires to restore us too. And He did it by means of Jesus Christ. Take the opportunity in these weeks leading up to Easter and following to let your spirit be renewed by the embrace of God’s grace.