We baby boomers have seen a lot of changes in our lifetime. We grew up with black and white TVs, tiny screens and lots of snow. Now it’s at least 52-inch flat screens in high definition. Computers took up whole rooms and only major industries had them. Now smart phones have more capabilities than those gigantic computers had. Speaking of phones, the closest thing to a mobile phone we had growing up was one with an extra long cord that my sisters would stretch into the staircase for privacy. Music is no longer AM radios but asking Alexa to play a song. Changes.
Many of us are familiar with the Beatitudes. In them, Jesus pronounced blessings that come from what the world would see as curses. Poverty, sorrow, hunger and thirst, persecution, verbal abuse ... you are blessed when these things are your reality! Really? They don’t sound like blessings, do they?
We as a nation have been richly blessed with prosperity, with natural resources, with intellectual gifts to name a few. And yet in the midst of all this prosperity, a tiny virus has affected every person in this country. It has divided us physically and politically not to even mention the thousands of deaths. This virus reminds us, we humans are not in control.
At certain times in history, the Church makes a statement challenging our actions in the world. During World War II, the Confessing Church put out the Barmen Declaration declaring Jesus, not governments, as Lord of our lives. The Confession of Belhar came out when the South African Church made white supremacy a part of their doctrine. That confession says, “God, in a world full of injustice and enmity, is in a special way the God of the destitute, the poor and the wronged.” That’s kind of what Jesus is saying in the Beatitudes. God is the God of the mourners, the meek, the persecuted. They can find blessings because God is often found to be nearest to to us in times of greatest need. As lost as we might feel when we are facing persecution, sickness, poverty, sorrow, pain, remember that we are no farther from God in these times. So we might find the blessings Jesus speaks of in the very things that cause us to weep! We can see glimpses of God’s kingdom in the journey through COVID-19! We will receive God’s mercy as we show mercy to those who have different stories than ours.
God blesses us, not by taking away the challenges of life, not by giving us all the answers to our questions, or by even miraculously ending the pandemic. The Beatitudes teach us that Jesus can change these personal and communal trials into blessings; our doubts into hope. We are witnesses of God’s work in the past and we place our trust in God for the changes ahead.