Some folks would say one specific thing, and others would mention different specifics, but in general, the thing most of us like about our country is freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to pursue our dreams, etc.
Speaking of freedom. At the end of World War II, a general and a young lieutenant boarded a train in Boston for their trip back home. With them in the same compartment was a lovely young lady and her much older aunt. Soon they entered a dark tunnel, and suddenly they heard a kiss and a slap, and then came daylight once more.
The general, very red in the face, thought to himself, “The young lady must have tried to slap the lieutenant, but instead hit me.”
The aunt thought to herself, “Ah, I’m glad my niece had the courage to give him what he deserved.”
The young lady thought, “I’ll bet he thought he was kissing me, but kissed my aunt instead.”
The lieutenant leaned back and said to himself, “Isn’t this a great country? Where else can you kiss the back of your hand, slug a general and get away with it?”
That is a cut story, but is it a picture of true freedom? Most of us would say, “No, because of course, freedom and liberty must always be tempered with other considerations.”
The Apostle Paul speaks about one of the most important considerations in Phlippians 2:4-8: “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though He was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”
What other considerations can you think of which are essential if we hope to maintain the liberties and freedoms we enjoy in this nation? I invite you to list these things and pray for the strength to “live them out” each day. Our country will be a better place for it!