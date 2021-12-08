On the road to Damascus, Jesus says, “Saul, Saul why persecutest thou me? it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks.” Acts 26:14 KJV
In other Bible translations, “kick against the pricks” is changed to “kick against the goads.”
I remember boys in junior high Sunday School in the Sixties guffawing at the words prick and goad. I did not learn the slang meaning of prick until I was in college and I can only surmise the boys turned goad into gonads.
Sunday School students of the late Eighties might have connected this scripture with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ album Kicking Against the Pricks.
I cannot imagine what context today’s Sunday School students would bring to this scripture. Teaching teenagers is not for the faint of heart. God bless all Sunday School teachers and Confirmation leaders.
Alas, the meaning of prick and goad do not involve any guffawing or bad seeds. A prick or goad is a pointed stick used to urge an animal to move. If the animal kicks back at the prick or goad, it can stab itself.
Jesus asks Saul, also known as Paul, why Saul is persecuting Jesus. Jesus says that when Saul resists God and persecutes Christians, Saul is hurting himself as he kicks against the pricks.
Persecution is defined as the act of harassing, oppressing, or killing people because of their differences. Saul has been persecuting Christians because of their belief in the crucified and resurrected Jesus for approximately four to seven years.
On the road to Damascus, Saul’s vision changes, physically, as he loses his eyesight for three days and, fundamentally, as he changes his life’s work. Saul, who swore to wipe out belief in Jesus, ceases persecuting the believers and follows Jesus. Saul becomes a pivotal person in the growth and history of Christianity.
Persecuting people because of their differences is human behavior we all engage in. We are biased and prejudiced. And, we live in a time of great tension in regards to how we should live in a global society.
Sometimes, even though we want to embrace God’s Word, we decide we know more about life today, be it politics, COVID or racial issues, than God does. Often it is easier to make our own decisions than it is to apply God’s Word, prayerfully. The process of making decisions through the Word of God requires commitment and a willingness to live within the wideness of God’s mercy.
Living within the wideness of God’s mercy means we choose to embrace that there are more ways than just our way. It requires expanding our thinking and our acceptance of the unknown. For many of us, it is uncomfortable to live with change and growth.
Yet, Jesus asks us to follow him on a journey of change and growth by practicing the principles of faith. Jesus wants us to live within the wideness of God’s mercy because we all are children of God. Jesus expects us not to persecute others as he commands us to love one another. Jesus tells us not to judge one another as judgement is God’s domain, not ours.
And, knowing what Jesus taught us, Jesus asks us why we are persecuting him. For whatever we do, be it good or bad, it is as though we are doing it to Jesus. We are hurting our relationship with God, when we persecute Jesus by persecuting others.
Jesus says it is hard on us to kick against the pricks. We are hurting ourselves as we hurt others. We are hurting our relationship with God when we kick against the pricks.
May we rise above our own foibles and expand our willingness and efforts to follow Jesus in our words, actions and heart. Amen.