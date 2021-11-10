A certain husband was known for his heavy snoring. This, of course, caused many sleepless nights for his wife, and so she spent considerable time and energy trying to find a remedy for his snoring. Finally, someone suggested that she tie a ribbon around his nose the next time he snored.
A couple nights later that husband returned home from his service club meeting just before midnight. Within minutes of getting into bed, he was fast asleep and snoring loudly. His wife proceeded to tie a big blue ribbon around his nose, and much to her relief, he stopped snoring. Early the next morning, she asked, “What were you doing out so late last night?”
Somewhat embarrassed, that husband simply replied, “I’m not sure.” Seeing his reflection in their bedroom mirror, he added, “Whatever it was, it looks like I won first prize!”
Now, we may laugh at that, but there is nothing funny about someone who is not willing to admit that their behaviors affect other people. Even worse are those who try to make light of, or even blame others for their faults. Do you know anyone like that? Most of us do. In fact, we might even see such a person when we look in the mirror! So what is the solution?
The Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 2, “Do nothing from selfishness or conceit, but in humility count others better than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though He was in the form of God, did not county equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form he humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”
Did you hear that? In our world where so many seem to be screaming, “I want my rights, I deserve my rights, I demand my rights,” Paul suggests that there is another way. It’s not the easy way, but it is the way that can defuse much of the divisiveness that exists today.
So, I ask, “Have you tried Jesus’ way lately?” If not, why not give it a try today? I guarantee you’ll be glad you did, and so will others!