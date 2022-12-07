Praying hands and Bible

 Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

As a chaplain, I spend a lot of my time sitting with people in moments of great suffering and despair. Situations where people claim to have lost their humanity and because of what they have done, they are monsters. Situations where in their low spirit, they believe God has abandoned them. People share in their despair that they have lost their faith. Many people assess that they have lost their faith because they do not feel God close to them in their suffering.

I will tell you, as I tell those I sit with, that faith isn’t something that is lost, but something that you use. Life is constantly changing. Sometimes, the bottom falls out, the unexpected happens, and life becomes overwhelming and complicated. Uncertainty can be frightening.

