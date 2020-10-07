One million people have died from COVID-19 the world over in the past nine months. The United States has more than 200,000 COVID deaths, more deaths than in the last five wars. Despite being a developed country, the United States has the largest number of COVID deaths compared to any other country. The United States has 5 percent of the world’s population and 20 percent of the world’s COVID deaths.
Amid the pandemic, America is experiencing an emerging reckoning of 246 years of slavery of black people. Homeland Security recently stated that White Supremacy groups are the biggest lethal threat to the United States currently and predict this threat will continue in 2021. The United States also is nearing a divisive presidential election.
Just like the old Verizon commercials, I think God is saying — perhaps, yelling, “Can you hear me now?” Eight times during Jesus’ ministry, he says, “If any man has ears to hear, let him hear.”
These words also appear in Revelation where Apostle John says the words once and Jesus says them seven times. All seven times, Jesus says, “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear what the Spirit saith, unto the churches ....“
What is the Spirit saying to us amid COVID, a racial reckoning and a divisive election? What is the Spirit saying to the churches? What is the Spirit saying to Christians? We tend to rush in and hear what we want the Spirit to say, be it “Wear a mask!” — “Do not wear a mask!” — “It is time for reparations!” — “Get over slavery!” — “Vote for Biden!” — “Vote for Trump!” Alas, before we can hear what the Spirit says, we need ears to hear!
The first part of the scripture reads, “He that hath ears to hear ....” What does it mean to have ears to hear? I think the scripture is not talking about just our physical ears but our Christian ears.
What does it mean to have Christian ears to hear with? For one, it means we slow down and hear as Jesus would hear. Listen as Jesus would listen.
It is a little bit like what I would tell my nieces and nephews when they were little and squabbling.
I would say, “Pretend you do not know each other.” They would moan, knowing I meant for them to treat one another as we treat guests. Using their best manners, my nieces and nephews heard the Spirit guide them to resolve their differences with empathy.
God’s empathy extends beyond mere understanding. Jesus actively entered into the human experience here on earth. Jesus demonstrates true empathy. As Christians, we know, deeply and profoundly, the radical empathy Jesus offers us. We have firsthand experience of the grace Jesus generously gives to the undeserving.
When God commands us to love our neighbors, God is speaking of radical empathy. God is commanding us to give the grace of Jesus generously to the undeserving. It is hard enough to love our neighbors who are like us. Loving our neighbors, who are not like us and may not deserve our love, is the most difficult commandment God gives us.
Often, we cheat by tolerating, not loving, our neighbors, who we believe do not deserve our love.
We must use our Christian ears to hear the Spirit telling us we are tolerating, not loving, our neighbors. When I hear the Spirit tell me that my behavior is toleration not love, I wince because God gives me so much grace that I do not deserve. It is humbling when the Spirit pinches me to do the work I need to do.
God calls us to turn our toleration of others into love. We must put in the time, energy and work to educate ourselves about those who are different than we are so we may listen with humble hearts.
We must search for what we have in common with those we think do not deserve our love. Using our Christians ears, we will hear the Spirit guide us. Amen.