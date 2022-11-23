bible

Recently, I completed a Bible study on Psalm 90. This Psalm is a prayer from Moses to God. Moses prays about the eternal nature of God; the fragile nature of humanity; mankind’s sinful nature; the shortness of life; and God’s grace.

Moses starts his prayer, “Lord, you have been our dwelling place throughout all generations.” Moses knows God has been with every generation, providing a place for all to dwell. God is our refuge. We can rest in God’s love and grace.

— Judy Holmes is elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.

