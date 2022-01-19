Luke 9:20 “But what about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?” Peter said, “You are the Christ.”
At some point I’m hoping to ask you the question:
“What is the greatest thing that ever happened to you?”
I love hearing people’s stories. You see, my story almost never happened.
In 1940 my brother Norm Jr. was born. Then mom had two miscarriages. Then two stillborn — Martin and John. No more kids. They were sure that part of their story had ended. Then, miraculously, nine years later my mom became pregnant — Pamela Faith. Eighteen months later, Patricia Sue. And that was it. Then seven years later ... SURPRISE! I was taken home from the hospital on my mother’s 40th birthday.
So my brother is 23 years older than me, my sisters are nine and seven years older than me. We grew up on a farm and I loved it. Really thought that was going to be my life. Then in the Red River flood of ‘69 north of Fargo-Moorhead, we lost the farm.
We moved to the city and my parents got factory jobs. By the time I was 12, my brother was a FBI special agent, my oldest sister was in law school and my other sister was in pre-med studying to be a doctor.
So everybody decided that I should be ... a preacher!?!?
Not my plan! I was preparing to be drafted by the L.A. Dodgers. Yep. Didn’t happen.
Instead, I got baptized, confirmed and Spirit filled as a Lutheran — then got drafted by the Assembly of God. Teresa and I pastored in Apple Valley for 31 years. Then Phoenix for two years — then that third granddaughter came and tipped the scale and we moved back to Minnesota, to Litchfield! (You know it’s God when you move from Arizona to Minnesota in January!)
In our opening story from Luke 9 Jesus said, “You are Peter, and on this Rock I will build my Church!” Jesus had a plan that involved others, and I want to tell you;
God has a prophetic plan for you. In 2022!
Hey, that rhymes. Go ahead, use that as your theme this year. Put it on your mirror. Send yourself (or someone else) a text. I believe there is something new Jesus wants you to discover in your story this year.
At some point I’m hoping to ask you the question:
What is the greatest thing that ever happened to you?
So whether I meet you at Simply Good coffee or Bob’s Bikes — or even better, if you come to church — I hope to ask each of you that question and hear your story.
In 2022, what will your story look like? Yet more important is this opening question:
“But what about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?”
I look forward to hearing your story.
Be blessed!