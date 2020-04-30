This is a resource from the Christian religious tradition. Other traditions have a similar promise and word of encouragement. The Bible reading is one that many of our area churches shared last Sunday. It seems particularly meaningful at this time.
Please read John 20:19-29
It is the evening of Easter. The disciples have heard Mary Magdalene’s story of the resurrection, but they do not believe it. They do not trust it. It has not changed them yet. They are huddled in the house and the doors are locked because they are afraid. They are afraid that the Jewish authorities might arrest them and crucify them as they crucified their leader Jesus. They are afraid that the Roman authorities might arrest them and crucify them as conspirators in a rebellion. They are afraid. They are hunkered down because of what is outside their door.
Sound familiar? We too are hunkered down. We are told to stay home. There is a dangerous virus lurking outside our door. It’s not Jewish authorities. It’s not Roman authorities. It is a virus that could make us sick. It could make some very sick and even die. Perhaps this threat feels much the same as what the disciples faced.
In the midst of this fearful time, Jesus came into the disciples’ house. He came into their shelter. He came into their fear. He came into what was a life and death situation. He came and the first thing he said to them was, “Peace be with you.” He is here. He is present. He is with them. With this gift and promise he brings peace. It did not fix everything. It did not protect the disciples. Within a few years several were martyred. But the gift is that Jesus was with them in the midst of their fear.
The same is true for us. We are afraid. Jesus comes into our fear and tells us, “Peace be with you.” This doesn’t negate the danger. The virus is still lurking at our doors. But Jesus is with us in the midst of our fear. We do not have to face this alone. It may get ugly. Bad stuff may happen. But Jesus is with us. And with this gift, this promise, we too can be at peace.
The disciples were afraid. Jesus offered them peace. We are afraid. Jesus offers us peace.