Most people know that some Christian churches put ashes on the forehead of those coming on Ash Wednesday. Why do we do this? The older formula for applying ashes was, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” It certainly reminded those receiving ashes that their death was only a matter of time. Sometimes we need to be shocked into accepting the truth, which we would rather avoid.
We like to think that death is far off for us, and so we ought not to worry about it or its consequences. Because death is a certainty, we should live our lives in a manner that truly shows we are followers of Christ. That means not only avoiding what is bad for us and those around us, but to actually be a blessing to others by being generous and kind, ready to share our faith in our triune God.
The newer formula for applying ashes is, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.” This reminds us that it is time to turn away from our sins and back to God and the good news of Jesus Christ. Ideally, we would not need to turn away from our sins, but most of us have not yet reached perfection.
As human beings, we choose wrongly, forget to do things we meant to do, and hurt others by what we do and say. Repent was Jesus’ first teaching. It was not something added on at the end of Jesus’ wishes for us. It must have been important for us to hear and respond to. The second part of the formula is also very important, “believe in the Gospel.” The good news of the second person of the Holy Trinity taking on flesh and becoming human to reveal to us our God of love and mercy should move our hearts to return love to God and to our neighbors.
We celebrate Ash Wednesday as a way to begin our Lenten time of repenting and turning more passionately back to God. Whether we take on a new ministry of serving others, do extra acts of kindness or charity, give more generously to those in need, revive our life of prayer or strive to let go of bad habits, your church family wants to help you in the renewal of your faith life. Just as most people prefer to exercise with someone, it is easier to make Lenten changes in our lives when on the journey with others. Happy Lent!
— The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is pastor at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield.