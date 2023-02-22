Praying hands and Bible
Most people know that some Christian churches put ashes on the forehead of those coming on Ash Wednesday. Why do we do this? The older formula for applying ashes was, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” It certainly reminded those receiving ashes that their death was only a matter of time. Sometimes we need to be shocked into accepting the truth, which we would rather avoid.

We like to think that death is far off for us, and so we ought not to worry about it or its consequences. Because death is a certainty, we should live our lives in a manner that truly shows we are followers of Christ. That means not only avoiding what is bad for us and those around us, but to actually be a blessing to others by being generous and kind, ready to share our faith in our triune God.

— The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is pastor at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield.

