When a significant event in our life is coming up, don’t we anticipate it by making the necessary preparations? When a life-changing date approaches, such as our wedding, we plan and prepare for several months so that everything is ready in time. Over the course of many years the Church felt it necessary to establish a serious period of preparation in order to celebrate the great feast of Easter with hearts and minds renewed. It was too important to let such preparation be up to each individual. A communal period of forty days was established to mirror Jesus’ forty days of fasting and prayer in the desert before he began his public ministry. In particular, Lent was to be a time of immediate preparation with those who were journeying to Baptism. As a community we need to publically walk with these candidates, called Catechumens, as they prepare for a big change of life by embracing life as a disciple of Christ. Preparing them, we also examine our own discipleship. Have we been faithful to our baptismal vows to reject evil and live with faith in God?
Traditionally, the church has offered us three disciplines to guide our Lenten season of preparation: prayer, fasting and almsgiving. On Ash Wednesday, the gospel that is read is Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18. Here Jesus teaches us about almsgiving, prayer and fasting, emphasizing that we do these things not to be seen by others, but rather in a hidden way that doesn’t seek the praise of others.
Prayer is part of a disciples’ life each day, but Lent gives us added purpose to pray for those preparing for baptism and to reinvigorate our relationship with God and others. Some go on a retreat to take time away from the ordinary things of life to focus on prayer. Others increase their commitment to pray by participating in church services during the week and/or spending more time in praying as a family or individual. The objective is to draw closer to God and our brothers and sisters.
Fasting should be a regular part of our life as a disciple, but for too many of us it may only happen during Lent. We most often see fasting as abstaining from food, but it can also be abstaining from TV, online time, or other things in order to focus on God as the one who nourishes and sustains our life.
Almsgiving should also be a regular part of our life as a disciple, but Lent can be the added incentive we need to reach out to those who need help. Giving financially to our food shelf, homeless shelter or other worthy agency is one form of almsgiving. Sometimes what is needed is our time to help a relative or neighbor with a project or outing.
Lent is a graced time to grow in our relationship with God and others. Let’s take advantage of it.