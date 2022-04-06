One Saturday a pastor was searching in his closet for a tie that matched the suit he planned to wear on Sunday morning. In the back of the closet, he found a small box containing three eggs and a big bundle of $1 bills. He brought the box to his wife and asked if she knew how it got in the back of his closet. Embarrassed, she admitted to having hidden the box there for their entire 25 years of marriage.
Confused, the pastor asked, “Why did you keep that box in the closet all these years?”
“I really don’t want to hurt your feelings, dear,” his wife said quietly.
“How could this box hurt my feelings?” he asked.
“Well,” she said, “every time during our marriage you preached a poor sermon, I placed an egg in the box.”
The pastor thought for a moment and said, “Three poor sermons in 25 years is nothing to feel bad about.” He then asked, “But what is the bundle of $1 bills for?”
His wife replied, “Every time I got a dozen eggs, I sold them to one of our neighbors for $1.”
Although it is good to have people who will give us an honest appraisal of our abilities, how do you think that fellow felt? Demoralized? Discouraged? Hurt?
The fact is that our words do have power. They have the power to hurt. Speaking of the pain words can cause, the Bible writer James says, “Behold, how great a forest is set aflame by such a small fire. The tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity.” (James 3:5B-6A)
Our words also have the power to heal. That is why the Bible writer Paul suggest, “Speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody with your heart to the Lord.” (Ephesians 5:19)
Considering the power of our words in others’ lives, it is wise to choose them carefully and remain silent often. As the Apostle Paul gently reminds us in Philliians 2, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though He was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form He humbled Himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”