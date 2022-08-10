He should have been frustrated, negative, maybe even confused. After all, God had called him to this place and all that happened was one convert and family?!?!
Definitely not what he had anticipated after such a spiritual experience led him to Philippi. And now, he’s in prison!
So what did he do — Paul began to sing and worship the Lord. Then, an earthquake, a jailbreak, a revival and a church is born. You can read it in Acts 16.
Now, about 13 years later, Paul was in that same situation — back in jail with circumstances he did not want and could not control. So he wrote to the church back at Philippi about what was happening to him. What might he have said this time?
“Listen Church, I want you to know that what has happened this time really stinks. I came on this trip believing God wanted me to do his work through preaching to government officials, but that did not happen. As a result of this turmoil I’m going through again, I have decided prayer doesn’t work, and I am never going back to church again.”
But that is not what Paul wrote. Here’s what he actually wrote to the Philippians: “I want you to know, dear ones, what has happened to me has not hindered, but helped my ministry of preaching the gospel, causing it to expand and spread to many people. For now the elite Roman guards and government officials overseeing my imprisonment have plainly recognized that I am here because of my love…. And what I’m going through has actually caused many believers to become even more courageous in the Lord and to be bold and passionate to preach the Word of God... (Phil. 1:12–14 TPT).
Paul was saying, “I had a plan, but God had a better plan!”
At Blessings Church we are on a 40 day JOURNEY TO JOY — studying this principle from Philippians. What we think shapes who we are. Both the Bible and modern science provide evidence that this is true.
In Philippians 4:8–9, Paul writes, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
In three sentences Paul moves from:
THOUGHT (“think about such things”) to
ACTION (“put it into practice”) to
EXPERIENCE (“the God of peace will be with you”).
Paul tells us that our thoughts shape our lives.
In science, “cognitive behavioral therapy” reveals that many problems, from eating disorders to relational challenges, addictions, forms of depression and anxiety, are rooted in negative patterns of thinking. Treating those problems begins with changing that thinking. What science is demonstrating today is what God told us through Paul 2000 years ago.
So if both the Bible and modern science teach us that our lives are moving in the direction of our strongest thoughts, then we need to ask ourselves,
“Do I like the direction my thoughts are taking me?”
If your answer is no, then maybe it’s time to change your thinking. Maybe it’s time to decide to change your mind so God can change your life.
— Mark Olson and his wife Teresa are the senior and worship pastors of Blessings Church Litchfield Assembly of God.