When we think of missionaries who have heeded the call of God on their lives to go to another country, with a different culture, language, and food, to proclaim the precious Gospel of Jesus Christ, few would know of one of these faithful missionaries by the name of Evelyn Rychner. As a young woman from Little Falls, she went to Ecuador, South America, to work and serve among the “Quechua” Indians, descendants of the Inca Empire in the high Andean mountains.
It was not easy! These people were very resistant to the Gospel. They were steeped in their traditional superstitions, which trapped them in extreme poverty and alcoholism. When Evelyn would go out into the community to share the Gospel, she would have vegetables thrown at her. On one occasion the people turned over her Ford Blazer onto its roof. Another time they managed to throw gasoline on her, but were unable to ignite the match to burn her. God faithfully protected her, and she persevered because she knew they desperately needed the light of God’s salvation.
The mission leadership, aware of the hardness of the people’s hearts, decided to send Evelyn to a more receptive area. But looking the director square in the eyes she said, “If you can tell me that God does not love these people, then I will go somewhere else.” She was allowed to stay.
Hebrews 6:10 says, God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them. Evelyn’s faithful service did not go unnoticed by God. After many years, the flood gates of heaven finally opened. The people became receptive. Hundreds began accepting the life changing Gospel message. The entire community was transformed, and many churches were established in the region.
Evelyn’s extraordinary service may be unknown to most, but as God’s word indicates, her kingdom service will never be forgotten by Him. Neither will your faithful service work to God. The Lord remembers everything done in His name.
Perhaps your service in your church or community is visible and noticeable, or maybe it’s behind the scenes. Maybe at times it feels like your efforts are unappreciated or not making a difference. Be encouraged, whether or not you are recognized or rewarded by others, God is faithful. He will not forget you.
1 Corinthians 15:58 says, Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.