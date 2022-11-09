On Aug. 10, 2022, President Biden signed into law the PACT Act of 2022, legislation of the greatest impact on veteran benefits since the end of World War II. It grants broad relief to veterans suffering from the effects of exposure to toxins ranging from ionizing radiation to chemicals employed as herbicides and defoliants, to contaminated water and the effects of burn pits. These wide-ranging exposures span from World War II through today and the benefits enacted by this legislation apply not only to veterans, but their families as well.
In addition to expanding the list of medical conditions already recognized as being caused by established exposures including atomic testing and Agent Orange, this legislation also expands the locations where these exposures are assumed to have occurred and it confirms additional exposures and presumptively related medical conditions for service at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina and for military service around the world during the Persian Gulf War and War on Terrorism.
The potential benefits created by this legislation include access to health care for exposed veterans (even without a current chronic condition) and in some cases provides health care for their spouses and children. It also provides disability compensation for the recognized conditions related to these exposures and potentially significant survivor benefits for the families of veterans whose deaths were directly caused by or contributed to by these conditions.
How does a veteran or family member find out if the PACT Act applies to them? For Minnesota residents, the easiest way is to contact their local County Veteran Services office for free assistance.
In Meeker County, reach out to the County Veterans Service at the Family Services Center, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Suite 120, Litchfield. To make an appointment with Tim Steinert, Veterans Service Officer, call 320-693-5445 or email tim.steinert@co.meeker.mn.us.
The Veterans Service Officer in Meeker County can help with reviewing the veteran’s service record to document their exposures; assist with obtaining private medical records confirming the diagnosis of one of the recognized chronic conditions and then prepare the appropriate application for benefits. Even if a previous claim was denied or the veteran passed away many years ago, this does not preclude new applications under this legislation.
It's a good idea to touch base with your Veteran Services office, even if you don't think that the PACT Act applies to you. They are a great resource for finding out what programs are available for all veterans and their families.