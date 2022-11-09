Burn Pit in

PACT Act legislation provides broad relief to veterans suffering from the effects of exposure to toxins such as those found in burn pits such as this one at Camp Fallujah in Iraq.

 Cpl. Samuel D. Corum

On Aug. 10, 2022, President Biden signed into law the PACT Act of 2022, legislation of the greatest impact on veteran benefits since the end of World War II. It grants broad relief to veterans suffering from the effects of exposure to toxins ranging from ionizing radiation to chemicals employed as herbicides and defoliants, to contaminated water and the effects of burn pits. These wide-ranging exposures span from World War II through today and the benefits enacted by this legislation apply not only to veterans, but their families as well.

In addition to expanding the list of medical conditions already recognized as being caused by established exposures including atomic testing and Agent Orange, this legislation also expands the locations where these exposures are assumed to have occurred and it confirms additional exposures and presumptively related medical conditions for service at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina and for military service around the world during the Persian Gulf War and War on Terrorism.

