Closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Litchfield City Hall will be open again soon — at least on a limited basis.
City Administrator Dave Cziok told the Litchfield City Council at its meeting Monday that "I think the staff is prepared to start moving to opening, not a full opening, but maybe some sort of reduced hours."
The City Council, minus two members, then unanimously agreed to have the administrative team establish hours and days of operation, as well as possibly limiting the number of people in the building at one time.
Prior to the vote, Cziok said he followed a conversation thread among city administration across the state, which indicated that about two-thirds of the city offices still were closed or open by appointment only. About a third had reduced hours, while a few were back to business as usual, he said.
Though staff received some complaints early in the shutdown from residents unable to access City Hall, Cziok said, the complaints have become non-existent these days. However, when he asked council members what they have heard, Ron Dingmann and Betty Allen both said they had received some complaint.
Council member Darlene Kotelnicki said she'd not received any complaint, but there have been questions about when City Hall might reopen.
"I think it's time (to reopen)," Dingmann said, especially considering all the "precautionary methods" now in place to ensure safe distancing and cleaning at City Hall. "I think we need to take that next step."
Cziok said the staff would proceed to reopening with limited days, perhaps four days a week with hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., targeting Thursday as the first day. The City Council will review at its next meeting.