A Litchfield man is being held in Meeker County Jail today after leading Meeker County law enforcement on a chase and search that lasted more than two hours Wednesday night.
Dustin Nelson, 36, was arrested and booked into the jail Wednesday pending charges for fleeing, reckless driving, violations of a domestic abuse no contact order and illegal possession of firearms. He is expected to make his first court appearance today.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted Nelson driving a Ford pickup at 6:10 p.m. in Forest City Township and attempted to stop him for previous multiple violations of domestic abuse no contact order. Nelson fled and led deputies on a 23-mile pursuit before they lost sight of him in a wooded area off State Highway 24 and 305th Street.
At that point, Nelson fled on foot, and several deputies tracked and searched for him for more than two hours to no avail. Eden Valley Police Chief Ernest Junker, who assisted in the search, later located Nelson on County State Aid Highway 34 at the intersection of 315th Street.
Two shotguns, a hand gun, and a knife were recovered from Nelson's truck, according to the news release.
Nelson was treated for frostbite and then booked into Meeker County Jail.
Agencies who assisted with the search for Nelson included the State Patrol, Eden Valley Police, CEE-VI Task Force and Litchfield Police.