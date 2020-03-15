Litchfield School District on Sunday cancelled classes for March 16-20, following an announcement from Gov. Tim Walz of a statewide closure of all schools beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Walz made his statewide closure announcement Sunday morning as a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19. Delaying the closure until Wednesday was expected to give educators time to enact measures needed for the closure and to communicate with students and parents.
Schools were told they did not have to wait until Wednesday to close, however, and Litchfield Public Schools chose not to wait.
In an email that went out to district parents at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Superintendent Beckie Simenson said "Our leadership team met today to discuss the many challenges related to this closure and we are prepared."
School buildings will be secured and school will be cancelled Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, and there will be no student learning -- including no distance learning, eLearning or "blizzard bags." during that period.
The district was to be on spring break March 23-27, and that will continue as planned.
All other school-related functions also will be cancelled, including all Community Education activities, according to Simenson's letter. The school building offices will be staffed Monday, March 16, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and parents and guardians will be able to pick up necessary medications, supplies from lockers and band instruments.
"This situation is fluid,' Simenson wrote, and the district will continue communication through its Campus Messenger smartphone app, the district website (www.litchfield.k12.mn.us) and its Facebook page.