Litchfield Education Association's School Board candidate forum is set for 7 p.m. today.
LEA co-President Joel Green said the virtual forum will be available for viewing at https://www.facebook.com/Litch465/live/, and will be simulcast on KLFD AM 1410 and FM 95.9.
All nine candidates running for three spots on the Litchfield School Board are expected to participate in the forum. Candidates include Alex Carlson, Vanessa Christianson, Michelle Falling, Chase Grosekreutz, Dan Hansen, Manny Jasso, Malinda Larson, Julie Pennertz and Steven Skalman.
They will gather in the choir room at Litchfield High School, where they will be spread out to allow for social distancing. The candidates received a list of eight possible questions in advance of the forum.