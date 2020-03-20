Litchfield Public Schools will switch to a distance learning plan for middle and high school students beginning Monday, March 30, according to a note that went out to parents today.
“It is important that you understand this situation will continue to evolve and change,” Principal Jason Michels wrote in a letter to parents. “Know that we understand the decisions related to school events and activities, and the timing and communication of changes to those events are very important.”
School administrators will make some adjustments for each student’s learning needs within each class, he said, “based on a multitude of variables including the type of class and course objectives.”
The structure for distance learning Michels laid out includes:
- teachers will be available to students for questions and feedback 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. each day via email, Google Classroom and other online formats such as Zoom and Google Meet. There may be adjustments to the schedule in rare or extenuating circumstances;
- students should be engaged in distant learning sessions based on the outlined schedule. On an alternating day schedule, teachers will target these times to facilitate projects and virtual learning sessions. Teachers will communicate differentiated distant learning expectations beginning the week of March 30;
- students are expected to engage electronically or verbally with each teacher daily during the scheduled times.
Students who need assistance with internet connectivity or school schedule should contact their teacher or their school’s office. The schedule for high school students is generally the same as the middle school students, with a few adjustments, Michels said.
The school schedule for March 30 will be:
1st hour: 9:00–9:40 a.m.
2nd hour: 9:45–10:25 a.m.
3rd hour: 10:30–11:10 a.m.
4th hour: 11-15–11:55 a.m.
The school schedule for March 31 will be:
6th hour: 9:00–9:40 a.m.
7th hour: 9:45–10:25 a.m.
8th hour: 10:30–11:10 a.m.
“We will soon share more detailed school-wide plans that include frequently asked questions for students, technology troubleshooting for students and families, and plans for student support teams,” Michels said. "It is crucial that Litchfield High School students monitor their school email addresses each day for messages from me and school staff.”