School will end a little earlier than expected for Litchfield students this year.
Litchfield School Board voted 5-1 during a special meeting Tuesday to approve a modified school calendar that makes May 22 the last day for distance learning.
The change comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order that school districts adopt distance learning, and the logistics around students returning to the school to return their computers and pick up personal items they left in their lockers when schools were shuttered.
Though not technically a change in the school calendar, Superintendent Beckie Simenson said, the change needed approval of local school board, according to guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education.
“This has been a discussion, regarding distance learning and equity and all those things across the state,” Simenson said as she asked board members to consider the change. “We are thinking if distance learning were to be done May 22, that following week we would be able to do a number of things.”
Litchfield’s original school calendar called for the last day of school to be June 2. Device return would have happened throughout the final week of classes.
Simenson said that even with the end to distance learning on May 22, teachers will continue to maintain contact with students, as needed.
“Staff would continue to be involved with students,” Simenson said, through the daycare at the Wagner Education Center for students of Tier 1 and Tier 2 emergency and essential workers, as well as the district’s meal distribution program. “We are following the letter of the law and guidance from the governor and Commissioner (of Education Mary) Ricker.”
Simenson told the board she contacted several area school districts to inquire how they would be handling the end of the school year, and she received a mixed response. ACGC schools had their last day Tuesday, Eden Valley-Watkins will be “changing their last few days.” Annandale plans to end its distance learning May 22, followed by a week of “finals, getting in late work and turning in” their computers. Willmar school district will be allowing its students to keep their computers for the summer, she said.
With Litchfield’s last day of distance learning May 22, device turn-in will begin the following Monday. Device return will be coordinated with personal property pickup, Simenson said, which could be significant, since students didn’t know when they left school on March 18 that they would not be returning. Staff has been cleaning out lockers to prepare for that return-pickup effort.
“It’s almost like conducting a great orchestra or band,” Simenson said of the effort needed to organize the return-pickup.
And the device return will be just the beginning of the effort. When devices are returned, they will be stored in a room, without ventilation for 72 hours, since the coronavirus can reportedly live on surfaces for up to 72 hours. Then the district’s technology staff will be equipped with gloves and masks to wear while completing the device return and setup for next school year.
Board member Chase Groskreutz, the only member to vote against the distance learning date change, said his vote was not about the effort of staff.
“For what we’ve had to deal with over the last couple of months, I think you’ve all worked very hard,” Groskreutz said, explaining that his vote was more about his – and others’ – opinion of many decisions made at the state level. “I know a lot of people are frustrated, but that’s just the world we’re living in right now.”
Simenson thanked Groskreutz for his the praise of staff and agreed that the past several weeks has been a struggle for many.
“It has gotten to the point in the state that the mental health of our parents is really being affected by this,” she said, adding that struggle was the inspiration behind the district’s new COVID 19 Support Services web page.